Brandon Birdsell Injury: To miss all of 2026
Birdsell (elbow) will miss the entire 2026 season, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.
Birdsell had elbow reconstruction surgery last summer -- he also had Tommy John surgery in high school -- and Callis reports that Birdsell will miss the entire regular season. Perhaps he will get healthy in time to participate in the Arizona Fall League or winter ball.
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