Brandon Birdsell headshot

Brandon Birdsell Injury: To miss all of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Birdsell (elbow) will miss the entire 2026 season, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Birdsell had elbow reconstruction surgery last summer -- he also had Tommy John surgery in high school -- and Callis reports that Birdsell will miss the entire regular season. Perhaps he will get healthy in time to participate in the Arizona Fall League or winter ball.

Brandon Birdsell
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Birdsell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Birdsell See More
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 8, 2025
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
MLB
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
Author Image
James Anderson
November 26, 2024