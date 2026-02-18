Brandon Clarke Injury: Sidelined until June
Clarke (arm) is not expected to be game-ready until June after a procedure in January to address an aneurysm in his left arm, Brian Walton of TheCardinalNation.com reports.
The aneurysm was giving Clarke circulation issues, which in turn led to blister problems and numbness in his fingers. Acquired from the Red Sox in November as part of the trade that sent Sonny Gray to Boston, Clarke was limited to just 38 innings in 2025, finishing with a 4.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 60:27 K:BB between Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Clarke See More
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects28 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker71 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers289 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch297 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Clarke See More