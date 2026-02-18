Brandon Clarke headshot

Brandon Clarke Injury: Sidelined until June

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Clarke (arm) is not expected to be game-ready until June after a procedure in January to address an aneurysm in his left arm, Brian Walton of TheCardinalNation.com reports.

The aneurysm was giving Clarke circulation issues, which in turn led to blister problems and numbness in his fingers. Acquired from the Red Sox in November as part of the trade that sent Sonny Gray to Boston, Clarke was limited to just 38 innings in 2025, finishing with a 4.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 60:27 K:BB between Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville.

Brandon Clarke
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Clarke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Clarke See More
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
28 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
71 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
289 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
297 days ago