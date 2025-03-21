Brandon Drury Injury: Managing bruised hand
Drury was scratched from Friday's Cactus League lineup due to a bruised left hand, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It's unclear when Drury suffered the injury, but he'll be held out for at least one spring game. The 32-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox during the offseason and is expected to be included on the Opening Day roster given his 1.260 OPS during spring training.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now