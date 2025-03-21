Brandon Drury Injury: Managing bruised hand

Drury was scratched from Friday's Cactus League lineup due to a bruised left hand, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's unclear when Drury suffered the injury, but he'll be held out for at least one spring game. The 32-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox during the offseason and is expected to be included on the Opening Day roster given his 1.260 OPS during spring training.