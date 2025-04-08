Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Drury headshot

Brandon Drury Injury: Re-signs with ChiSox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

The White Sox re-signed Drury (thumb) to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Drury was released by the White Sox late in spring training after suffering a fractured left thumb but is now back in the organization. He's been assigned to extended spring training for now as he continues to rehab but should eventually move up to Triple-A Charlotte. Drury has a good shot to eventually be added to the major-league roster if he gets off to a good start.

Brandon Drury
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now