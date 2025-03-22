Brandon Drury Injury: Suffers fractured thumb
Drury was diagnosed with a fractured left thumb Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Losing Drury is a tough blow for the White Sox, as the 32-year-old was slashing .410/.439/.821 with three home runs and 11 RBI in spring training and was likely to break camp with the big-league squad. Instead, he'll spend the first portion of the regular season on the injured list. No timeline for his return has been provided.
