Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Drury headshot

Brandon Drury News: Agrees to NRI deal with ChiSox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

The White Sox signed Drury to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Drury had a dreadful 2024 campaign, putting up a .469 OPS across 97 contests with the Angels. The 32-year-old slashed .262/.313/.495 with 54 home runs from 2022 to 2023, so some level of a bounce-back showing in 2025 seems doable. Drury should have a decent chance of making the Opening Day roster with the White Sox.

Brandon Drury
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now