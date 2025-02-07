Brandon Drury News: Agrees to NRI deal with ChiSox

The White Sox signed Drury to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Drury had a dreadful 2024 campaign, putting up a .469 OPS across 97 contests with the Angels. The 32-year-old slashed .262/.313/.495 with 54 home runs from 2022 to 2023, so some level of a bounce-back showing in 2025 seems doable. Drury should have a decent chance of making the Opening Day roster with the White Sox.