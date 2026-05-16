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Brandon Eisert News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

The White Sox recalled Eisert from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Eisert gave up four earned runs in just 2.1 innings during his first stint with the Sox this season and has posted a 6.97 ERA in the minors since his demotion in mid-April. Despite his poor performance, he'll return to the big leagues to give Chicago a fresh bullpen arm, replacing Tyler Schweitzer.

Brandon Eisert
Chicago White Sox
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