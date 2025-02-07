Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Eisert headshot

Brandon Eisert News: Claimed by ChiSox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

The White Sox claimed Eisert off waivers from the Rays on Friday.

Eisert has now gone from the Blue Jays to the Rays and now to the White Sox since late January. The left-hander should have a good shot to win a spot in the Chicago bullpen, although he does have minor-league options remaining. Eisert allowed three runs over 6.2 frames during his brief time in the big leagues in 2024.

Brandon Eisert
Chicago White Sox
