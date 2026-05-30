Brandon Eisert News: Records four outs Friday
Eisert pitched 1.1 perfect innings as an opener Friday against the Tigers, striking out one.
Eisert worked as the opener in this game and retired Sam Antonacci, Dillon Dingler, Jahmai Jones and Riley Greene before handing things over to Erick Fedde. Eisert has a 4.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in nine appearances (10.1 innings) for the White Sox this season but has been trending in the right direction, allowing just one run over his last eight appearances since returning to the big-league roster in mid-May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Eisert See More
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2332 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups335 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups349 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0May 19, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Eisert See More