Brandon Eisert News: Sent back to minors
The White Sox optioned Eisert to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Eisert spent less than a week with the big club and gave up four runs on six hits with a 2:1 K:BB in 2.1 innings. His roster spot will be taken by fellow lefty Tyler Gilbert, who will offer more length in the bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Eisert See More
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2287 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups290 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups304 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0331 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Eisert See More