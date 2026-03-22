Brandon Eisert News: Sent to Triple-A
Eisert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Eisert will head to Charlotte after posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over nine innings in eight appearances with the White Sox during spring training. The southpaw made 72 appearances, including three starts, with the South Siders in 2025, compiling a 4.39 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 74 strikeouts over 69.2 innings. Eisert will likely return to the major-league roster in relatively short order.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Eisert See More
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2263 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups266 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups280 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0307 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Eisert See More