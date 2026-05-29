Brandon Eisert News: Will open for ChiSox on Friday
Eisert will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher in Friday's game versus the Tigers, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Eisert will cover the first inning or two for the White Sox before handing things off to primary pitcher Erick Fedde. The left-handed Eisert has allowed five runs with an 8:5 K:BB over nine frames out of the Chicago bullpen this season.
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