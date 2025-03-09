Brandon Hughes News: Fails to make cut

The Cubs reassigned Hughes to minor-league camp Sunday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After turning in an 8.15 ERA and 1.92 WHIP over 17.2 innings in the majors with Arizona in 2024, Hughes had to settle for a minor-league deal with the Cubs over the winter. His contract included an invitation to MLB spring training, but the 29-year-old lefty faced long odds to win a spot in the Cubs' season-opening bullpen. Hughes is expected to begin the campaign in a relief role at Triple-A Iowa.