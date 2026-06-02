Brandon Leibrandt News: Pitches six innings in relief

Leibrandt pitched six innings out of the bullpen in Monday's loss to the Royals, allowing five runs on 10 hits and three walks. He struck out three.

Leibrandt was added to the Reds' bullpen just before Monday's game, and he ended up pitching six innings and tossing 99 pitches (60 strikes). The results weren't encouraging, but Cincinnati was trailing by multiple runs for Leibrandt's entire six-inning outing. This was his first big-league appearance since 2024. He posted a 5.23 ERA and 38:14 K:BB over 51.2 innings covering 11 starts with Triple-A Louisville before getting promoted.