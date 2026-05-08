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Brandon Lockridge Injury: Carted off field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 6:08pm

Lockridge was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees with an apparent right leg/knee injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Lockridge crashed hard into the wall while trying to make a sliding catch in foul territory, and he wasn't able to put any weight on his right leg after being helped to his feet. He had to leave the game on a cart, and the Brewers will almost certainly send him in for imaging to determine whether he suffered a fracture. If the 29-year-old needs to spend time on the IL, Blake Perkins would be a candidate to return to the majors and get at-bats against left-handed starters.

Brandon Lockridge
Milwaukee Brewers
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