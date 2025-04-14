Brandon Lockridge Injury: Lands on IL with strained hamstring

The Padres placed Lockridge on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain.

Lockridge had to depart Sunday's game against the Rockies with the injury and it's going to cost him at least the next week-and-a-half of action. He had been filling in for Jackson Merrill (hamstring) as the Padres' primary center fielder. San Diego could use a combination of Tyler Wade and Jason Heyward in center field until one of Merrill or Lockridge returns.