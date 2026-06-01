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Brandon Lockridge Injury: Nearly running at 100 percent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Lockridge (knee) will attempt to run at 85-to-90 percent intensity Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

If he bounces back well from that, Lockridge will be one of the hitters against Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) in a simulated game Wednesday. Lockridge has been shelved since early May with a deep laceration in his right knee and will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the active roster.

Brandon Lockridge
Milwaukee Brewers
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