Brandon Lockridge Injury: Nearly running at 100 percent

Lockridge (knee) will attempt to run at 85-to-90 percent intensity Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

If he bounces back well from that, Lockridge will be one of the hitters against Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) in a simulated game Wednesday. Lockridge has been shelved since early May with a deep laceration in his right knee and will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the active roster.