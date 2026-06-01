Brandon Lockridge Injury: Nearly running at 100 percent
Lockridge (knee) will attempt to run at 85-to-90 percent intensity Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
If he bounces back well from that, Lockridge will be one of the hitters against Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) in a simulated game Wednesday. Lockridge has been shelved since early May with a deep laceration in his right knee and will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the active roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Lockridge See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue13 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target30 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases33 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Lockridge See More