Brandon Lockridge Injury: Not starting Monday
Lockridge (hip) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
Lockridge reportedly sustained a hip injury in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Royals, and though he'll be out of the lineup for the series opener in Boston, he could still be available off the bench. Blake Perkins will draw the start in left field Monday, and he and Lockridge are likely to share time at the position until the Brewers get Jackson Chourio (hand) back from the injured list.
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