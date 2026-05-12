Brandon Lockridge Injury: Out until mid- to late-June

Lockridge is expected to be sidelined until mid- to late-June after an MRI on his right knee showed a bone bruise, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lockridge landed on the 10-day injured list this past weekend after hurting his knee when he crashed into a side wall in the outfield while trying to make a catch. He required stitches to close a deep laceration and has now been diagnosed with a bone bruise, as well.