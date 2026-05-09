Brandon Lockridge Injury: Placed on IL

The Brewers placed Lockridge (knee) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lockridge was taken out of Friday's game against the Yankees after crashing hard into the side wall in left field and suffering a deep laceration in his right knee. Manager Pat Murphy said after the game that Lockridge is expected to be out for "a while," so the Brewers will stash him away on the IL and bring up Blake Perkins to replenish their outfield depth.