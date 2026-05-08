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Brandon Lockridge Injury: Suffers laceration, X-rays negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 11:05pm

Lockridge suffered a deep laceration down to the bone of his right knee during Friday's win over the Yankees, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

X-rays on Lockridge's knee came back negative for a fracture, but manager Pat Murphy said that the outfielder is still going to be sidelined for "a while" because of his laceration. That means a trip to the injured list is probably in Lockridge's future, and a return to the majors is likely in the cards for Blake Perkins.

Brandon Lockridge
Milwaukee Brewers
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