Brandon Lockridge Injury: Will get MRI

Lockridge is expected to get an MRI on his injured right knee once swelling subsides, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Lockridge needed "about 10" stitches in the knee after crashing into a side wall in the outfield during Friday's contest versus the Yankees. While Lockridge was placed on the injured list Saturday and is currently on crutches, he said the laceration may heal in 7-to-10 days. Should that be the case, and should his MRI come back clean, Lockridge may be able to return to action before the end of May.