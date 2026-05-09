Brandon Lockridge headshot

Brandon Lockridge Injury: Will get MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Lockridge is expected to get an MRI on his injured right knee once swelling subsides, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Lockridge needed "about 10" stitches in the knee after crashing into a side wall in the outfield during Friday's contest versus the Yankees. While Lockridge was placed on the injured list Saturday and is currently on crutches, he said the laceration may heal in 7-to-10 days. Should that be the case, and should his MRI come back clean, Lockridge may be able to return to action before the end of May.

Brandon Lockridge
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Lockridge See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Lockridge See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
28 days ago