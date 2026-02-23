Brandon Lockridge News: Hot start to camp

Lockridge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres.

Lockridge picked up a single in the top half of the first inning and slugged a solo home run in the top of the seventh in his final at-bat of the exhibition. He's now left the yard twice so far in two spring games after failing to hit a home run last season across 67 regular-season games. Lockridge looks to face an uphill battle to make the Opening Day roster, but he'd make the decision more difficult for Milwaukee if he continues to mash at the plate.