Brandon Lockridge News: In lineup Friday
Lockridge (shoulder) will play right field and bat second in Friday's spring training game against Arizona.
Lockridge sustained a bruised rotator cuff early in spring training after diving back into the bag. However, the soon-to-be 29-year-old has been cleared to return to the lineup for Friday's contest. Before suffering the injury, Lockridge went 6-for-11 with a pair of home runs and a stolen base.
