Brandon Lockridge News: Makes Opening Day roster

Lockridge will be included on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The writing was on the wall that Lockridge had won a bench spot when the Brewers optioned Blake Perkins to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, but the decision is now official. Lockridge did an excellent job separating himself from the competition during Cactus League play, slashing .316/.435/.684 with four homers, nine RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases across 13 contests. As long as he can continue to produce on offense, the 29-year-old outfielder will likely fill in for either Sal Frelick or Garrett Mitchell whenever the Brewers encounter a left-handed starter.