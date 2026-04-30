Brandon Lockridge News: Not in Thursday's lineup
Lockridge is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Diamondbacks.
Lockridge has been a regular presence in the Brewers' lineup lately, but he'll begin Thursday's festivities on the bench. Greg Jones is in left field and batting eighth in the rubber match.
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