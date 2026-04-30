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Brandon Lockridge News: Not in Thursday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Lockridge is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Diamondbacks.

Lockridge has been a regular presence in the Brewers' lineup lately, but he'll begin Thursday's festivities on the bench. Greg Jones is in left field and batting eighth in the rubber match.

Brandon Lockridge
Milwaukee Brewers
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