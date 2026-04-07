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Brandon Lockridge News: Rejoining lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Lockridge (hip) is starting in left field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Red Sox.

The 29-year-old sat out Monday's series opener due to a hip issue but will end up missing only one game due to the injury. Lockridge will bat leadoff for the first time this season with Brice Turang (ankle/foot) banged up.

Brandon Lockridge
Milwaukee Brewers
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