Brandon Lockridge News: Rejoining lineup Tuesday
Lockridge (hip) is starting in left field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Red Sox.
The 29-year-old sat out Monday's series opener due to a hip issue but will end up missing only one game due to the injury. Lockridge will bat leadoff for the first time this season with Brice Turang (ankle/foot) banged up.
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