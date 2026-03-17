Brandon Lockridge News: Remains locked in
Lockridge went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and three runs in Monday's spring game against the Dodgers.
The Brewers scored a whopping 24 runs Monday, and Lockridge was a big reason why. It has been a big spring for the 29-year-old, who has registered four home runs, three steals and a 1.204 OPS over 11 appearances. With the Brewers possessing quality outfield depth and Lockridge still able to be optioned he is not a lock to break camp with the big club, but he is certainly doing all he can to make the decision a tough one.
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