Brandon Lockridge News: Remains locked in

Lockridge went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and three runs in Monday's spring game against the Dodgers.

The Brewers scored a whopping 24 runs Monday, and Lockridge was a big reason why. It has been a big spring for the 29-year-old, who has registered four home runs, three steals and a 1.204 OPS over 11 appearances. With the Brewers possessing quality outfield depth and Lockridge still able to be optioned he is not a lock to break camp with the big club, but he is certainly doing all he can to make the decision a tough one.