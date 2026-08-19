Brandon Lockridge News: Sent down to Triple-A
The Brewers optioned Lockridge to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Lockridge will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to shortstop Cooper Pratt (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. After he was activated Aug. 1 following an extended stay on the IL while recovering from arthroscopic right knee surgery, Lockridge had served mostly in a short-side platoon role in the Milwaukee outfield over the last three weeks, slashing .143/.200/.143 over 10 games.
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