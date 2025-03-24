Brandon Lockridge News: Slated for short-side platoon in LF

Lockridge is expected to open the season on the short side of a platoon in left field with Jason Heyward, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The speedy Lockridge won a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster after hitting .364 with seven stolen bases during Cactus League play. His stolen-base potential could make him relevant in fantasy leagues if he ever receives enough starts, but for now, Lockridge's playing time projects to be limited.