Brandon Lockridge News: Slated for short-side platoon in LF
Lockridge is expected to open the season on the short side of a platoon in left field with Jason Heyward, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The speedy Lockridge won a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster after hitting .364 with seven stolen bases during Cactus League play. His stolen-base potential could make him relevant in fantasy leagues if he ever receives enough starts, but for now, Lockridge's playing time projects to be limited.
