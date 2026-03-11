Brandon Lowe headshot

Brandon Lowe Injury: Out Wednesday with tight side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Lowe was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles due to lower-body tightness, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

According to the Pirates' medical staff, Lowe is scheduled to go through a normal practice session at camp Wednesday, so his removal from the lineup appears to be mostly precautionary in nature. Acquired from the Rays in a three-team deal in December, Lowe is projected to serve as the Pirates' primary second baseman this season, though he could occasionally sit against left-handed pitching.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
