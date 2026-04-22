Brandon Lowe News: Back in lineup Wednesday
Lowe (knee) is starting at second base and batting second in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Lowe was held out of Tuesday's lineup while managing left knee discomfort, but the veteran has been given the green light to return for Wednesday's contest. He is slashing .267/.375/.600 with seven home runs, 18 RBI and 12 runs scored over 88 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Lowe See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 157 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Lowe See More