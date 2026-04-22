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Brandon Lowe News: Back in lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Lowe (knee) is starting at second base and batting second in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Lowe was held out of Tuesday's lineup while managing left knee discomfort, but the veteran has been given the green light to return for Wednesday's contest. He is slashing .267/.375/.600 with seven home runs, 18 RBI and 12 runs scored over 88 plate appearances this season.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
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