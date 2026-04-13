Brandon Lowe headshot

Brandon Lowe News: Continues power surge vs. Nats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Lowe went 3-for-5 with a home run, a walk, five RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 16-5 win over the Nationals.

Lowe powered Pittsburgh's offense again Monday, driving in five runs and capping the club's 10-run sixth inning with his sixth homer of the season, a three-run shot off Brad Lord. It was the veteran second baseman's second hit of the frame and moved him into a tie for second in MLB in home runs. Lowe has been on an absolute tear with three homers and 10 RBI over his last two games, becoming the first player in Pirates history to record five RBI in back-to-back games. Through 65 plate appearances in 2026, the 31-year-old is slashing .278/.400/.678 with 14 RBI and a 186 wRC+, looking every bit like one of the league's most productive bats.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Lowe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Lowe See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
11 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago