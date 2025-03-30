Brandon Lowe News: Cracks first homer Sunday

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

The Rays veteran took Ryan Feltner deep in the first inning for his first long ball of the season, slugging it 409 feet to right field. Lowe closes out his opening weekend by going 4-for-13 (.308) at the plate and drawing three consecutive starts, including against the left-handed Kyle Freeland on Opening Day. The 30-year-old entered the season with a career .245/.330/.482 slash line and could be poised for a significant power output thanks to the dimensions of George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Rays' current home park.