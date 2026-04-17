Brandon Lowe News: Doubles twice against Tampa Bay
Lowe went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI during the Pirates' 5-1 win over the Rays on Friday.
Lowe gave the Pirates insurance runs in the eighth after his double to center field brought home both Billy Cook and Konnor Griffin. It was the seventh multi-hit game of the season for Lowe, four of which have come over his last six games. In that six-game span, he has gone 11-for-25 (.440) with four home runs and 14 RBI.
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