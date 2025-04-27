Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Lowe headshot

Brandon Lowe News: Ends homerless streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Saturday against the Padres.

Lowe took Dylan Cease yard in the third inning to record his fourth home run of the season and first since April 5. He's had a tough start to the campaign, hitting only .211 with no multi-hit games since April 4. Lowe's strikeout rate has crept up to 29.7 percent, though he has still maintained a 12.1 percent barrel rate.

