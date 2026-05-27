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Brandon Lowe News: Excellent campaign continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Lowe went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Cubs.

Lowe extended his hitting streak to four games courtesy of a third-inning three-run shot off Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon on Wednesday. The slugging second baseman has hit safely in 15 of his 23 outings during the month of May, racking up multiple knocks in four of his past seven games. Lowe is flourishing during his first year with Pittsburgh, slashing .269/.355/.560 with 14 long balls, 12 doubles, 36 RBI and 33 runs scored over 220 plate appearances.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
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