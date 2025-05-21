Brandon Lowe News: Hits in eight of last nine games

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Astros.

Lowe is in the midst of an impressive stretch at the plate, as he has at least one hit in eight of his last nine appearances. He's gone 12-for-33 with three home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Despite the hot stretch, Lowe still has a disappointing .159 ISO and .382 slugging percentage across 185 plate appearances on the season.