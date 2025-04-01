Brandon Lowe News: Homers again in three-hit evening

Lowe went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk, three RBI and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Lowe distanced the Rays with a two-run blast in the fourth and added more with a base knock in the eighth. He's enjoyed a productive homestand to open up the 2025 season and is the team leader in hits (7), RBI (5) and home runs (2) through the first five games of the year.