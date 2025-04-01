Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Lowe headshot

Brandon Lowe News: Homers again in three-hit evening

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Lowe went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk, three RBI and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Lowe distanced the Rays with a two-run blast in the fourth and added more with a base knock in the eighth. He's enjoyed a productive homestand to open up the 2025 season and is the team leader in hits (7), RBI (5) and home runs (2) through the first five games of the year.

Brandon Lowe
Tampa Bay Rays
