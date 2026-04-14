Brandon Lowe headshot

Brandon Lowe News: Homers again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Lowe went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals.

Lowe entered play Tuesday batting .105 with zero extra-base hits and a 0:6 BB:K across 19 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. Lefty PJ Poulin served as the opener for the Nationals, and Lowe took him deep on a 78 mph sweeper on the seventh pitch of the at-bat in the bottom of the first inning. It was Lowe's seventh homer of the season and fourth in the last three games. Lowe later walked and scored in his second plate appearance but was pinch-hit for in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded and left-hander Mitchell Parker on the mound for Washington. Nick Yorke promptly grounded into an inning-ending double play. Perhaps Lowe's first-inning long ball off the lefty will get him more chances to face southpaws moving forward. Lowe is slashing .268/.397/.679 with seven homers, 15 RBI, 11 runs scored and an 11:14 BB:K across 68 plate appearances.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Lowe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Lowe See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
12 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago