Brandon Lowe News: Homers in consecutive games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Lowe went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

The wind aided Lowe, but he managed to take Chris Sale yard in the third inning. The performance was notable because it was a homer off of one of the best left-handed pitchers in the league and because it was his second consecutive game with a long ball. Even on a platoon-heavy team, Lowe projects to be the Rays' everyday second baseman while occupying a premium spot in the lineup.

