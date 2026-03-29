Brandon Lowe News: Homers in win

Lowe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Lowe reached base four times, highlighted by a solo shot that put the Pirates up 2-1 in the third inning. The 31-year-old has now homered three times in as many games to open the campaign, reaching base in seven of his 14 plate appearances. He should see near-everyday run in the heart of the order and has topped the 20-homer mark in each of the four seasons in which he's played over 100 games.