Brandon Lowe News: Idle versus southpaw

Lowe is not in the Rays' starting lineup against the Yankees on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With the Yankees sending southpaw Carlos Rodon to the mound, the lefty-hitting Lowe will begin Friday's contest in the dugout while Curtis Mead starts at second base and bats third. Lowe has opened the season slashing .239/.268/.373 with three walks, six runs scored, three homers and 11 RBI in 71 plate appearances.