Brandon Lowe News: Key pinch-hit homer

Lowe went 1-for-1 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Orioles.

Lowe was out of the lineup with lefty Trevor Rogers on the mound, but he entered the game in the fifth inning as a pinch hitter. He blasted a two-run homer to tie the game at 8-8, his 15th long ball of the season and fourth across 16 games in June. Lowe has gone 20-for-60 with 10 RBI and 15 runs scored in the month.