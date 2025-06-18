Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Lowe headshot

Brandon Lowe News: Key pinch-hit homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Lowe went 1-for-1 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Orioles.

Lowe was out of the lineup with lefty Trevor Rogers on the mound, but he entered the game in the fifth inning as a pinch hitter. He blasted a two-run homer to tie the game at 8-8, his 15th long ball of the season and fourth across 16 games in June. Lowe has gone 20-for-60 with 10 RBI and 15 runs scored in the month.

Brandon Lowe
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now