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Brandon Lowe News: Knocks in four

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a walk, four RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Giants.

Lowe chipped into a six-run rally for the Pirates in the seventh inning with a two-RBI triple, and he followed that up with a run-scoring double two frames later. He has multiple hits in each of his last three starts and has six RBI, five runs scored and one home run in that span. Lowe remains a key bat in the Pirates' lineup, hitting .269 with 27 RBI and 24 runs scored across 34 games to begin the season.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
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