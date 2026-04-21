Brandon Lowe headshot

Brandon Lowe News: Managing knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Lowe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers due to left knee discomfort, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Lowe presumably sustained the injury over the weekend against the Rays and is not starting for a second consecutive game. Manager Don Kelly downplayed the issue and indicated the second baseman could be available off the bench Tuesday.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Lowe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Lowe See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
19 days ago