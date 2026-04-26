Brandon Lowe News: Not in Sunday's lineup
Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers
Lowe went 2-for-9 with a double, a run and three strikeouts in the first two games of the series and will hit the bench for the finale. It's likely just a maintenance day for Lowe with a lefty starter (Kyle Harrison) taking the mound for Milwaukee.
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