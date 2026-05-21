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Brandon Lowe News: Pops 13th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the Cardinals.

Lowe gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the first inning with what was originally scored as an inside-the-park home run, but was later ruled a traditional homer. He has now gone yard 13 times in his first 44 games as a Pirate. Lowe also has at least one hit in five of his last six starts, and he's gone 8-for-26 with three homers, four RBI and four runs scored in that span.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
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