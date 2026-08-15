Brandon Lowe News: Pops 26th homer

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Friday against the Red Sox.

Lowe broke the game open for the Pirates with his three-run blast in the fifth inning. He has three home runs across his last eight starts, giving him 26 for the season. Lowe is posting a nearly identical line to his 2025 campaign, though he is on track to post his highest plate appearance total since 2021, which has helped boost his counting stats.