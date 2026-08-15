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Brandon Lowe News: Pops 26th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Friday against the Red Sox.

Lowe broke the game open for the Pirates with his three-run blast in the fifth inning. He has three home runs across his last eight starts, giving him 26 for the season. Lowe is posting a nearly identical line to his 2025 campaign, though he is on track to post his highest plate appearance total since 2021, which has helped boost his counting stats.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
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