Brandon Lowe News: Provides lone run in win

Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Lowe's first-inning homer was all the scoring for either team in this contest, as it gave Paul Skenes all the help he needed. This was the second homer in Lowe's last five contests. The infielder has gone 5-for-17 (.294) in that span, lifting his average for the season to .252 through 31 games. He's added nine homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs scored, eight doubles and no stolen bases. Lowe has topped the 30-homer mark twice in his career, though staying healthy will be the biggest factor in him taking a run at that mark in 2026.